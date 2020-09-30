1/1
Randy And Diane Myers
Randy and Diane Myers

Abiene - Randy and Diane Myers passed away on September 25, 2020. Visitation for family and friends will be 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Elmwood Funeral Home, 5750 Hwy 277 South. Funeral service will be 2:00 PM, Friday, October 2, 2020 at Broadview Baptist Church, 2500 South 27th Street. Interment will follow the service at Elmwood Memorial Park.

Called Nana & Pa by many, Momma & Dad by some, and cherished friend by all, Randy and Diane Myers were amazing people, separately or together. You would never be around this couple for very long before the question would come up "JEET YET" (did you eat yet). Randy was a man's man. He was always first to open his wallet or offer to help. Diane was beautiful in every way with style and grace. They were generous beyond measure and had hearts of gold. They taught us all to live life to the fullest. Randy & Diane loved to travel, and you could be sure there would be a multitude of t-shirts purchased for everyone. They loved the Lord, family, and friends. Considering their kids and grandkids to be the greatest accomplishments in their lives. But it didn't stop there, they considered many children of their friends to be part of their family as well. They shared many laughs with coveted friends from all walks of life. Holidays were special to them. Diane would happily make any dessert or entrée upon request. Randy enjoyed having friends and family over for a visit. All who were blessed to know them, will celebrate their lives for the rest of ours!

They are survived by two sons, Paul Myers and wife Emery; and Jarrod Myers and wife Jamie; one daughter, Alicia Goodman; grandchildren, Tommy Myers, Jackson Myers, Kenzlee Myers, Kaiden Myers and Wesley Goodman; Randy's sister, Nancey Anthony; Diane's Mother, Mildred Carter; Diane's sisters, Glenda Crocker, Cathy Lynn, Lucy Adams, Stacey Thate.

They were preceded in death by Randy's parents, and Diane's brother, Norman Samples.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.elmwoodfuneral.com






Published in Abilene Reporter News from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Elmwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park
5750 Hwy 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-0655
