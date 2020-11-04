1/1
Randy Gressett
1957 - 2020
Randy Gressett

Mr. Randy Gressett, 63, of Abilene, TX passed away on October 30, 2020 at his home.

A private graveside service for Randy will be held with Mr. Mark McMillan officiating. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Bell-Cypert-Seale Funeral Home

Randy was born on October 11, 1957 in Colorado City, TX to Leroy Donald Gressett and Betty Sue Gressett. He was a graduate of Snyder High School, Hardin-Simmons University, and Southwestern Theological Seminary. Randy married Wendy Gressett on September 08, 2017. Randy was a House Parent at Hendrick Home For Children and Pastor of the First Baptist Church of Trent. Those were his formal titles. In reality, Randy was an investment banker of the highest order. He dealt in the commodities of people and time. His business plan emphasized time is a more valuable commodity than money, and people are more important than things. He lived his life in a way that demonstrated kindness is an investment we can all afford.

He has arrived Home and heard the words, "Well done My good and faithful servant.

"The grass withers, the flower fades, but the word of our God stands forever." Isaiah 40:8

He is survived by: Wife, Wendy Gressett, Abilene, TX, Mother, Betty Sue Gressett, Snyder, TX, Son: Jonathan Gressett and wife Phoebe, Abilene, TX,

Step-Son: James Bowden and wife Jesica, Loveland, CO, Step-Daughters: Kellie Brown, Mullin, TX, Megan Yontich and husband George, Williamsburg, VA. Brother: Tommy Gressett, Ovilla, TX. Grandchildren: Max Brown aka "Mad Max", Mullin, TX, Blaze Brown aka "The Blazedozer", Mullin, TX, Tyson Yontich, Williamsburg, VA, Miles Yontich, Williamsburg, VA, Logan Yontich, Williamsburg, VA. Nieces McCall Hawthorne, White Oak, TX, Lauren Green, Woodway, TX, Bailey Cates, Woodway, TX, Michelle Haley Phillips, College Station, TX, Laura Haley Kinney, Fulshear, TX, Jennifer Haley Marinari, College Station,TX, Pam Boley, Big Spring, TX. Nephew Jake Strickland, Houston, TX.

He was preceded in death by His Father, Leroy D. Gressett, Aunt: Faye Cook, Uncle: Earl Cook, Jr.

No visitation is planned:

The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Hendrick Home For Children, First Baptist Church Trent, TX, or Big Country Baptist Assembly.




Published in Abilene Reporter News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BELL-CYPERT-SEALE FUNERAL HOME - Snyder
3101 College Avenue
Snyder, TX 79549
(325) 573-5454
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
November 4, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to this wonderful family. We’ve had the joy of sharing in the highs and lows on our journey. Randy was always an encourager to us as Staff at FBC. We loved to have him visit. We will keep all of you in our prayers.

Jimmy Drake
Friend
November 4, 2020
Randy was such a special man... have known him for 45+ years and have rarely not seen a smile on his face and an encouragement from his heart. He truly lived for the Lord ❤
Sherry Bilderback
Friend
November 4, 2020
So very sorry for the loss, Prayers for the Family! Shana Koonsman May
Shana May
Classmate
November 4, 2020
Prayers for strength and comfort for all the family during this difficult time. Fond memories of Randy in his younger days.
Sincere condolences from Peggy Trice Vernon
Peggy Vernon
