Randy Gressett



Mr. Randy Gressett, 63, of Abilene, TX passed away on October 30, 2020 at his home.



A private graveside service for Randy will be held with Mr. Mark McMillan officiating. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Bell-Cypert-Seale Funeral Home



Randy was born on October 11, 1957 in Colorado City, TX to Leroy Donald Gressett and Betty Sue Gressett. He was a graduate of Snyder High School, Hardin-Simmons University, and Southwestern Theological Seminary. Randy married Wendy Gressett on September 08, 2017. Randy was a House Parent at Hendrick Home For Children and Pastor of the First Baptist Church of Trent. Those were his formal titles. In reality, Randy was an investment banker of the highest order. He dealt in the commodities of people and time. His business plan emphasized time is a more valuable commodity than money, and people are more important than things. He lived his life in a way that demonstrated kindness is an investment we can all afford.



He has arrived Home and heard the words, "Well done My good and faithful servant.



"The grass withers, the flower fades, but the word of our God stands forever." Isaiah 40:8



He is survived by: Wife, Wendy Gressett, Abilene, TX, Mother, Betty Sue Gressett, Snyder, TX, Son: Jonathan Gressett and wife Phoebe, Abilene, TX,



Step-Son: James Bowden and wife Jesica, Loveland, CO, Step-Daughters: Kellie Brown, Mullin, TX, Megan Yontich and husband George, Williamsburg, VA. Brother: Tommy Gressett, Ovilla, TX. Grandchildren: Max Brown aka "Mad Max", Mullin, TX, Blaze Brown aka "The Blazedozer", Mullin, TX, Tyson Yontich, Williamsburg, VA, Miles Yontich, Williamsburg, VA, Logan Yontich, Williamsburg, VA. Nieces McCall Hawthorne, White Oak, TX, Lauren Green, Woodway, TX, Bailey Cates, Woodway, TX, Michelle Haley Phillips, College Station, TX, Laura Haley Kinney, Fulshear, TX, Jennifer Haley Marinari, College Station,TX, Pam Boley, Big Spring, TX. Nephew Jake Strickland, Houston, TX.



He was preceded in death by His Father, Leroy D. Gressett, Aunt: Faye Cook, Uncle: Earl Cook, Jr.



No visitation is planned:



The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Hendrick Home For Children, First Baptist Church Trent, TX, or Big Country Baptist Assembly.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store