|
|
Randy Stephen Wood
Abilene - Randy Stephen Wood, 61, of Abilene, Texas passed away at his home the weekend of February 15, 2020. Cremation arrangements were by The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.
Randy was born April 8, 1958 at Hendrick Memorial Hospital in Abilene to Juaniva Corrinne Wood and James Walter "Blue" Wood. He graduated from Abilene High School in 1975 and from Hardin-Simmons University in the early 1980's with a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology. After graduation, he helped his mother run her nursery school until her death in 2003, after which he assisted his sister Kathryn in running her bookstore in South Abilene.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Juaniva Marion Giannetta and husband Carl, and Kathryn Eileen LeMay.
He is survived by his older brother, William Dale Wood and wife Carol of Lubbock; his older sisters, Carole Elaine Wood of Austin, and Sharon Diane Bartz and husband Bill of Dallas; his brother-in-law, Kenneth LeMay, as well as six nieces, four nephews, five great-nieces and six great-nephews.
A shy, unassuming man, Randy's life was devoted to supporting and being available to his family and few, but loyal friends. Through no fault of his own, he was born not only the youngest child of six, but the baby brother of three bossy, non-stop talkative sisters directly ahead of him. His life was undoubtedly shaped by the fact that the first few years of his life, they dressed him up as Baby Jesus every Christmas and pulled him through the house in a Red Flyer Wagon. Even after escaping the wagon and informing his sisters that he would far rather be a shepherd or census taker instead, he remained a gentle soul who defended his occasional expressions of anger with "Even Jesus got mad once in a while." When he was nine years old and until he was fifteen, a much-loved foster brother at last gave him the chance to be an older brother, and he filled the role so well that his younger brother, Bobby, still remembers him with love almost fifty years later.
Randy loved reading and followed the news closely, a passion of his since early childhood. His intellect was wide-ranging and deeply curious; he loved acquiring facts and examining them for patterns. He was an observer and a thinker, modest and retiring, but unfailingly happy to share ideas and speculation with anyone who opened up to him. Everyone he left behind will mourn him with aching hearts and the hope that he has found the peace he so richly deserved. Rest well, Little Brother. You were, and are, loved.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at:
www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020