Graveside service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Snyder Cemeter
Randy Wayne Badger


Randy Wayne Badger

Snyder, TX

Randy Wayne Badger age 67, of Snyder passed away on Saturday, January 26th, 2019.

Graveside service for Mr. Badger will be held Sunday, February 10, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Snyder Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Miller Family Funeral Home.

Mr. Badger was born February 22, 1951 in Waco, TX to Warren and Florine (Taylor) Badger. He married Tonia Graham on March 26, 1975 in Snyder. Randy enjoyed riding around listening to his music.

He is survived by wife, Tonia Badger of Clarendon, TX; brother, Warren Harding Badger Jr. of Lamesa; 2 sisters, Belinda Farrar of Andrews and Mariles Pethel and husband John of Snyder; step mother, Sue Badger of Snyder; 2 stepchildren, Lisa Garcia of San Angelo and JT Walton of Bolton; 2 nieces, Adrianna Williams of Denver City and Sarah Marting of Andrews; 2 nephews, Nick Farrar of Andrews and Nathan Farrar of Andrews; 4 grandchildren, Larisssa, Layne, Shaun and Lorelle Garcia of San Angelo; and 1 great-grandchild, Lincoln Rameriz of San Angelo.

He is preceded in death by his parents and son Jamie.

Online condolences may be expressed by visiting millerfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Feb. 9, 2019
