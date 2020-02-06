|
|
Ranger-Hilda Edith Tipton
Mineral Wells - Ranger-Hilda Edith Tipton, 89, passed from this life to the next on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in Mineral Wells. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10AM at the Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 6-8 PM at Edwards Funeral Home, 211 Pine Ranger, Texas.
Hilda Edith Eppler was born on September 2, 1930 in Rice, Texas to Aubrey Houston and Emma Susan (Ellis) Eppler. She married Willie Carl Tipton on May 31, 1952 in Dallas, Texas. She had worked at Woolworth's, the Young School cafeteria, and was a homemaker. Mrs. Tipton was a member of 2nd Baptist Church, the Graham Promenaders, and enjoyed sewing and spending time with her family. She was very proud that her family had 5 generations.
Survivors include her sons, Wendell Lee Tipton and Aubrey Scott Tipton and wife, Donna; daughter, Sue Casey and husband, Tim; sister, Dorothy Seal; grandchildren, April Whitehead and husband, Jonathan, Ryan Williamson, Crystal Tipton, Lindsey Tipton, Tessa Tipton and Jonathan Bott; great-grandchildren, Ashlynn Burkhart and husband, Matthew, Ayden Cavanaugh, and Jessica Williamson; and a great-great-grandchild, Brynlee Burkhart.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Online condolences can be left at www.edwards-funeral-homes.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020