Resources
More Obituaries for Raoul Torres
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raoul (Roy) Torres

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raoul (Roy) Torres Obituary
Raoul (Roy) Torres

Abilene - To Our Beloved Brother

Raoul (Roy) Torres 54, passed away at 9:29 PM at Hendrick Medical Center on September 21, 2019.

Mr. Torres was born February 18, 1965 in Abilene Texas to Robert R. Torres and Marie A. Campos. Raoul enjoyed visiting with family and friends. Family was very important to him and he would make it a point to contact you to make sure you were ok and just to say that he loved us. Raoul would encourage our family to get along and visit with one another and to always keep in contact with one another. He was a loving and caring person and would help anyone in need. Raoul worked for many years at US Brass and Square's BBQ in Abilene, and along the way met many new people.

Survivors include Stepfather Freddie Campos, 2 brothers Robert Guevara, wife Juanita and Frankie Campos, 3 sisters Irene Montez, husband Jimmy, Nelda Montez, husband Santiago all of Abilene, and Margie Flores, husband Hector of Irving Texas. Raoul had numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends who loved and adored him very much.

Mr. Torres was preceded in death by his mother Marie A. Campos and cousin Monica Ramirez.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raoul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.