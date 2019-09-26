|
|
Raoul (Roy) Torres
Abilene - To Our Beloved Brother
Raoul (Roy) Torres 54, passed away at 9:29 PM at Hendrick Medical Center on September 21, 2019.
Mr. Torres was born February 18, 1965 in Abilene Texas to Robert R. Torres and Marie A. Campos. Raoul enjoyed visiting with family and friends. Family was very important to him and he would make it a point to contact you to make sure you were ok and just to say that he loved us. Raoul would encourage our family to get along and visit with one another and to always keep in contact with one another. He was a loving and caring person and would help anyone in need. Raoul worked for many years at US Brass and Square's BBQ in Abilene, and along the way met many new people.
Survivors include Stepfather Freddie Campos, 2 brothers Robert Guevara, wife Juanita and Frankie Campos, 3 sisters Irene Montez, husband Jimmy, Nelda Montez, husband Santiago all of Abilene, and Margie Flores, husband Hector of Irving Texas. Raoul had numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends who loved and adored him very much.
Mr. Torres was preceded in death by his mother Marie A. Campos and cousin Monica Ramirez.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 26, 2019