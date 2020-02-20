Services
Raul Vara Lujan Obituary
Raul Vara Lujan of Sweetwater, TX, was born in Kermit, TX, September 4, 1956 to Manuel R. Lujan and Mary Porras. Lujan passed on February 19, 2020 in Abilene, TX at Abilene Regional Hospital.

He is survived in life by two brothers, Larry V. and wife Mary Lujan of Ft. Stockton, TX, and Ruben and Wife Leticia Lujan of Jal, New Mexico; two sisters, Loraine King and husband Gary Lett of Abilene, TX and Irene V. and husband Jace Fuqua of Wink, TX; and nieces and nephews.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020
