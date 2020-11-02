Ray Anderson
Abilene - Ray Duard Anderson, age 92, died on October 31, 2020 in a local Abilene hospice.
No public funeral services will be held. His remains will be interred at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene TX next to his wife Dorris, and a private service will be held with immediate family.
Ray was born January 7, 1928 near New Home TX to Charley and Rosa Mae Anderson. He spent most of his early years on the family farms near Plains TX in Yoakum County. Ray graduated from Ropesville high school, and soon thereafter joined the army and went to Japan as part of the occupational forces after World War II. He married Dorris Phillips in 1949, and they farmed for many years in the Whitharral and Levelland area. After retiring from farming, Ray and Dorris moved to Weatherford TX. There he developed his second career as a spur maker and was well known and respected for his skill. He crafted more than 1500 pairs of spurs during his lifetime, and his creations remain very collectible items. In 2004, Ray and Dorris made their final move to Abilene TX. Ray was a member of the Southern Hills Church of Christ in Abilene TX.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Clyde, and his sister Latrell. His son Ronnie preceded him in death in 2005, and his wife Dorris preceded him in death in 2009.
Ray is survived by his son Jerry and wife Debbie of Bartlesville, his daughter Bette Anderson of Abilene TX, his grandson Quint Anderson of Weatherford TX, his grandson Travis Anderson of Austin TX, his granddaughter Alison Martin and husband Shawn of Blanchard Oklahoma, his granddaughter Julie Anderson of Bartlesville Oklahoma, his nephew Doug Appling and wife Mia of Houston TX, his niece Karen White and husband David of The Woodlands TX, and several great grandchildren.
Ray enjoyed his family and was dearly loved by his friends and family. The family suggests that any memorial gifts may be directed to your favorite charity
.