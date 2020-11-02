1/1
Ray Anderson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ray's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ray Anderson

Abilene - Ray Duard Anderson, age 92, died on October 31, 2020 in a local Abilene hospice.

No public funeral services will be held. His remains will be interred at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene TX next to his wife Dorris, and a private service will be held with immediate family.

Ray was born January 7, 1928 near New Home TX to Charley and Rosa Mae Anderson. He spent most of his early years on the family farms near Plains TX in Yoakum County. Ray graduated from Ropesville high school, and soon thereafter joined the army and went to Japan as part of the occupational forces after World War II. He married Dorris Phillips in 1949, and they farmed for many years in the Whitharral and Levelland area. After retiring from farming, Ray and Dorris moved to Weatherford TX. There he developed his second career as a spur maker and was well known and respected for his skill. He crafted more than 1500 pairs of spurs during his lifetime, and his creations remain very collectible items. In 2004, Ray and Dorris made their final move to Abilene TX. Ray was a member of the Southern Hills Church of Christ in Abilene TX.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Clyde, and his sister Latrell. His son Ronnie preceded him in death in 2005, and his wife Dorris preceded him in death in 2009.

Ray is survived by his son Jerry and wife Debbie of Bartlesville, his daughter Bette Anderson of Abilene TX, his grandson Quint Anderson of Weatherford TX, his grandson Travis Anderson of Austin TX, his granddaughter Alison Martin and husband Shawn of Blanchard Oklahoma, his granddaughter Julie Anderson of Bartlesville Oklahoma, his nephew Doug Appling and wife Mia of Houston TX, his niece Karen White and husband David of The Woodlands TX, and several great grandchildren.

Ray enjoyed his family and was dearly loved by his friends and family. The family suggests that any memorial gifts may be directed to your favorite charity.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elmwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park
5750 Hwy 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-0655
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Elmwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved