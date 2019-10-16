|
Ray Darden
Eastland - Ray Darden, age 49, of Eastland went to be with his Lord Monday, October 14, 2019. Services will be held at 12:00 PM Friday, October 18th at the First Baptist Church in Eastland with David Hullum and Brian Bird officiating. Graveside services will be held at 4 p.m. at Lone Wolfe Cemetery in Inadale, Texas, directed by Edwards Funeral Home.
Ray was born March 13, 1970 in Abilene to Aubrey "Sonny" Darden and Virginia (Hanson) Darden. He graduated from Clyde High School in 1988 before attending Cisco Jr. College. He graduated from West Central Texas Law Enforcement Academy in 1991. He moved to Eastland in 1992 where he served as a Police Officer until 2014, he retired as the Detective Sergeant for the Eastland Police Department, to become a Safety Officer for Bird Electric for 4 years. In 2018 he became a Deputy for the Eastland County Sheriff's Office.
Ray had a servant's heart and lived his life to help others. He was a member of Cherry Heights Baptist Church in Clyde.
Survivors include his fiance, Carolyn (Caroline) Williams of Eastland; father and mother, Sonny and Virginia Darden of Eastland; daughter, Ashley Darden of McKinney; and son, Wyatt Darden of Eastland.
Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.edwards-funeral-homes.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019