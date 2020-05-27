|
Ray Lozano
Anson - RAY LOZANO, 64, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Hendrick Medical Center. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 31, 2020, at New Hope Baptist Church. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home.
Born February 29, 1956 in Stamford, Ray was a son of the late Raymond and Trinidad (Ortega) Lozano. He married Catalina Ayala October 16, 1981 in Anson. Ray worked for the City of Anson for 44 years as the Public Works Director.
Ray was preceded in death by his wife, four brothers and three sisters.
Survivors include one daughter, Liliana Coffee (and husband, Curtis); two sons, Luis Lozano and Leonard Lozano; one brother, Rodger Lozano; one sister, Juanita Lozano; and six grandchildren.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from May 27 to May 28, 2020