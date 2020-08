Or Copy this URL to Share

Abilene - Ray (Ray Ray) Miles, 51, died, August 5, 2020 in Abilene, Texas. Ray is survived by his wife, Angie Miles. His parents, Jackie and Joseph Miles. Two brothers, Robert and Michael Wilkins. A daughter Shyla McKelvie and two sons, Justin and Andy Hill. Ray is also survived by six grandchildren. There will be a Celebration of Life on August 15, 2020 held by the family.









