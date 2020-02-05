|
Ray Sonnenburg
Abilene - Ray Sonnenburg, 90, recently of Abilene and previously of Ft. Worth, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020. He was born on Thursday, July 4, 1929 in Troy, Texas to Albert Sonnenburg and Tina (Belk) Sonnenburg.
The family will receive friends and loved ones during a public visitation on Friday, February 6, from 5:30 until 7:00 pm, at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road. There will be a private funeral service the following day for the family followed by interment at Elmwood Memorial Park.
Ray lived in Hamlin, TX until the late 1970s, where he was a member of the United Methodist Church. He then moved to Fort Worth, where he attended Wedgewood Baptist Church. Ray moved to Abilene in 2017 to be closer to his children. Ray was a shining example of a family man - he loved to visit with friends and family, and he enjoyed cookouts and backyard barbecues. He adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and even taught his grandchildren to play checkers. Ray was excellent at Dominos and loved to play cards. He enjoyed watching both high school and professional sports. During his time in Hamlin, Ray was the co-owner of Frank's Department Store. Once he moved to Fort Worth, he was a manager for Stripling-Cox Department Store.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Sydonia Sonnenburg, son Jeffrey Sonnenburg, and sisters, Lucille Berry and Eilene Gilley.
Ray is survived by his son, Ray Sonnenburg, Jr. of Abilene, daughter, Fodie Powell of Abilene, brother, Edwin Sonnenburg and wife Bobby of Everman, TX, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the : https://act.alz.org/site/Donation2?df_id=32112&32112.donation=form1
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020