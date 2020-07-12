Raymon N. Milligan
Abilene - Raymon N. Milligan passed away on July 11, 2020 at the age of 89 in Abilene, Texas. He was born in Prague, Oklahoma on February 2, 1931. Services will be held at North's Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday July 14, 2020 at 10:30am. Private Interment will be held at Elmwood Memorial Park on Hwy 277. The service will be officiated by Kevin Kennedy from Trinity Baptist Church where he was a member for 49 years. He was preceded in death by his father Haskell Milligan, mother Wilma Milligan, brother Calvin Milligan, sister Darla Jean Langrill, sister Crystal Milligan and daughter Janet Pate.
Raymon always told everyone he had to work hard all his life. His family moved to Morton, Texas while he was still a young boy. He and his older brother Calvin would have to get up early every morning to milk four cows apiece before catching the school bus. Then every afternoon they would have to milk the cows after school. When he was just nineteen he managed his father's farm with hired help. He married and had three daughters during this time. In the early 60's he moved to Breckenridge, Texas. He worked for the gas company for a couple of years before operating a Texaco gas station there. He went to work for Del-Tex Candy Company out of San Angelo. He not only carried candies, he sold numerous items such as specialty items like jewelry. His territory surrounded the Breckenridge area. In 1969 he transferred to Abilene and covered routes around this area. During his run at one of his stops one day, he was offered the position of owning and operating the Texaco Station in Tye, Texas. He seized the opportunity and ran the station for 30 years. He retired at 70.
He had several motorcycles during his lifetime. He rode all around the country for many years. He loved riding because it helped him relax from working so hard all his life. He also owned a Cessna 150 for a few years. Flying it as often as he could.
He is survived by his spouse Wendy Milligan of 49 years, Daughter Linda Milligan Dennis and spouse Donnie of Krum, Texas, Daughter Karen Milligan Potter and spouse Gary of Abilene, Daughter Vicki Milligan of Abilene, Son Mike Hudgens of Abilene, Son David Hudgens and wife Traci of Denison, Texas. He had 13 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the charity of your choice
in honor of Raymon N. Milligan. Services entrusted to North's Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com