Raymond Earl Martin
Abilene - Raymond Earl Martin, 78, of Abilene passed away suddenly at his home on February 17, 2020.
Services celebrating this loving father, loyal friend and faithful patriot will be held on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home on 277 S. in Abilene. The family will receive guests for a visitation on Sunday, Feb. 23 from 2-4:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will follow services with military honors at The Texas State Veterans Cemetery under the direction of Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home.
Ray was born on March 27, 1941 in Lebanon, PA to the late George and Mildred (Fees) Martin. He joined the United States Navy from 1958 until March 16, 1960 and then joined the Air Force on March 17, 1960 and served his country honorably and faithfully. While beginning his military career, he started a family with his former wife and they were blessed with two daughters, Lori and Jody. He received numerous awards throughout his successful career. He retired from Active duty in 1980 in Abilene and made this his home. Following his military career he began a second career as a truck driver with several local companies and retired from Sysco Food Systems. His legacy of military service has continued in his children, and grandchildren. He also earned three associate degrees from Cisco Junior College. Later he became an active Volunteer contributing his time and efforts to the Dyess Air Force Base Pharmacy, Meals on Wheels and was an AARP tax consultant. He was a member of several veteran organizations.
His family will cherish precious memories they have made through the years. From his childhood stories with family back home and more recently playing on the floor with his great grandchildren. He enjoyed life to the fullest and savored all he could. Never knowing what to expect next, made time spent with Ray that much more enjoyable.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Sue Martin; his two sisters, Agnes Starfield, and Fern Curry.
He leaves, to celebrate his life, his daughters, Lori Janese Stephenson(Ronnie K.), and Jody Lynn Martin-McCoy (Bobby, Jr.); his brother, George Martin, Jr. (Mary Ellen);4 cherished grandchildren; 7 loving great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and special friends that became like family to him.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020