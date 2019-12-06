|
Raymond Ferguson
Abilene - Raymond Leroy Ferguson Jr. of Abilene passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. Funeral Services will be held Monday December 9, 2019 at 3pm at Broadview Baptist Church located at 2500 S. 27th St. with burial to follow at Elliot-Hamil Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday December 8, 2019 from 6-8pm in the North's Funeral Home Chapel.
Raymond was born October 9, 1959 in St. Joseph, MO to Martha Fattig and Raymond Ferguson Sr. Raymond moved to Seminole TX at an early age. He received his primary education from Joseph MO, Schools. He married the love of his life Kathleen in 1979 in Seminole TX. Raymond moved to Odessa and lived there for several years. In 1984 the family moved to Abilene. Raymond was a Truck Driver for many years, and enjoyed driving trucks, his CB handle was "BooBoo". He loved spending time with his family, Fishing, Tinkering with things around the house, and watching football.
Raymond was preceded in death by parents Raymond Ferguson Sr., and Martha Fattig Ferguson, son; Ryan Dale Ferguson, brother Kenneth Taylor, and mother in law Mae Taylor.
Left to cherish his memories are: wife, Micki Kathleen Ferguson, daughters; Kimberly Hernandez and husband Daniel of Abilene, Micki Rai James and husband Nick of Abilene. Grandchildren; Devin Hernandez, Alyssa Hernandez, Lily James, brothers, sisters, father in-law Mickey Taylor, his dogs Valentine and Trixie, and a host of extended family and many friends. Pallbearers will be Angel Orozco, Michael Wright, Robert Crain, James Gibson, Billy Taylor, Ron Morton. Online Condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019