Services
Girdner Funeral Home
141 Elm St
Abilene, TX 79602
(325) 676-5000
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Girdner Funeral Home
141 Elm St
Abilene, TX 79602
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Elmwood Memorial Park
Raymond L. Brown

Raymond L. Brown Obituary
Raymond L. Brown

Abilene - Raymond L. Brown, 92, moved on to his heavenly mansion on Saturday, September 7, 2019, where his wife of 68 years, Madeleine Brown, has been patiently waiting for his arrival. He leaves behind many fond memories of fishing, camping & family, his last church home, St. Paul United Methodist, but few friends. (He outlived most of his closest friends & Sunday school members from the Profiteers Class.)

A life member of the Knights of Pythias fraternal order, Raymond had attained the highest state level office of Grand Chancellor, and had served many years on the boards of the Texas Pythian Children's Home in Weatherford, Texas and the Texas Pythian Retirement Center in Longview, Texas. His wife, Madeleine, had also served on the Children's Home board for several years, and had attained the highest state level office in the Texas Pythian Sisters.

A huge part of the original family business, and serving as the manager of Brown & Sons Electric, Raymond moved out on his own following the death of his father, to start his own business, Brown's Electric (BESCO), on North Treadaway in Abilene. If it was something electrical or a new tool, he loved it!

Raymond is survived by his son Kenneth and wife, Martha Brown, of Abilene, son, Gary and wife, Melanie, of Oologah, OK, and daughter Sally & spouse, Stan Higo, of Sacramento, CA, seven grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

Raymond served his country during the latter part of WWII, and the beginning part of the Korean War in the U.S. Navy, first on a minesweeper, then on an aircraft carrier, the USS Badoeng Strait, CVE-116.

Visitation will be at Girdner Family Funeral Home on Friday from 6:30-8:00 PM. Graveside services & burial will be at Elmwood Memorial Park on Saturday, September 14, at 10:30 AM.

Memorials can be made to the Texas Pythian Children's Home in Weatherford, TX, where Raymond served on the board for 16 years.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 13, 2019
