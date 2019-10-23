|
Raymond Miller
Hawley - Raymond Earl Miller, 96 of Hawley, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019. A graveside service will be held at the Hawley Cemetery on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., under the direction of Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut Street.
Raymond was born on May 29, 1923. He is survived by his sons, Kem Miller of Abilene and Russell Miller of Hodges; daughter Susan Miller Barnett of Round Rock, Texas; 5 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019