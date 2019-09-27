|
Raymond Slade
Breckenridge - Raymond Slade, 66 of Breckenridge, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, September 28th at Gunsight Baptist Church with Rev. Rex Boggs officiating. Interment will follow in the Murray Cemetery under the direction of Morehart Mortuary.
Raymond Joseph Slade was born September 19, 1953 in Eastland, Texas to parents, Pitts Joseph Slade, Jr. & Martha Juanice "Necie" Reed Slade. Raymond grew up in Breckenridge, where he played Little League Baseball and later attended Breckenridge High School. His earlier employment included working on roustabout crews on drilling rigs in Casper, Wyoming and then later as a groundskeeper for the Breckenridge Country Club. At the time of his passing, Raymond worked for Walker-Sayle Unit as a chemical dependency counselor. He was a member of Gunsight Baptist Church and the Breckenridge Masonic Lodge. Raymond enjoyed fishing, flying kites, playing golf, and listening to old time country and western music. His most recent hobby was learning how to play the guitar in a self teach program. He was also an avid lover of the Texas Rangers and Dallas Cowboys and especially enjoyed attending games in Arlington with his brother, Gary. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
Raymond is survived by his brother, Gary Slade of Arlington, and many cousins in Texas and Mississippi.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gunsight Baptist Church or the Murray Cemetery Association in Carbon and may be left at Morehart Mortuary. Condolences may be made online at www.morehartmortuary.net.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 27, 2019