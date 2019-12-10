|
Raymond William Hoef
Abilene - Raymond William Hoef, 76, of Abilene, TX went to be with his Lord Sunday December 8, 2019 at the Heart of Hearts Hospice Care Center in Ft. Worth Texas. Raymond was born May 4, 1943 in Lincoln Illinois a son of the late, Raymond and Helen Bierman Hoef. In addition to his parents, Raymond was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia Smith Hoef and his second wife, Marguerite Smith Hoef, and his sister Helen Tipton. Raymond retired from the United States Air Force after 20 years of service; honorably serving during the Vietnam War. After retiring from the US Air Force Raymond went on to work at R.J. Technologies in Abilene, Texas; where he was a life member of the V.F.W. #6873. Raymond is survived by a son, John W. Hoef of Houston, TX; a daughter, Devra (Bob) LeFevre of Ft Worth, TX; three grandchildren, Lauren Riggs of Lavernia, TX, Weston LeFevre of Ft Worth, TX, and Lance LeFevre of Tolar, TX, and nine great grandchildren; three sisters, Debbie Hoef, Barbara Kenworthy, and Kathy Brinkman all of Illinois; a step-son, Robert (Erika) Gilbert of El Paso, TX; and a host of extended family and friends who all mourn his passing. Funeral services will be 1 pm Saturday December 14, 2019 at the Malone Funeral Home with Johnny Riley and Dave Daniels officiating. Burial will follow in the Smith-Claxon Cemetery on Crane Creek. Visitation will be 11 am Saturday until the service hour at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.malonefuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019