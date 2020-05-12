|
R.E. "Pap" Headrick
1921 - 2020
Robert E. "Pap" Headrick, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away May 9, 2020 in his home. The 99 year-old Sweetwater native was a well-known and respected rancher and farmer, who was seen for many years around Nolan and Fisher Counties in his derelict pickup. He said it was a safe vehicle because people got over or pulled off the road when they saw him coming. He had a mischievous sense of humor and loved to talk to people.
R.E. was one of five children born to Lee Gordon and Frances Headrick. From an early age he was tough, strong in body and mind, with a determined spirit. At the age of 18 months, his jaw and chin were crushed when a mule-drawn wagon ran over him; incredibly, he survived and became stronger. He was a natural athlete, excelling in high school football, basketball and track; as well as playing tennis, golf and bowling later in life. He was on the first Mustang team to play in the Mustang Bowl in 1939. He was an avid fan of all sports though out his life.
Leaving college during World War II, he enlisted in the Marines, who required an operation on his football-injured shoulder before they would accept him. He served in the Pacific and was at the Battle of Okinawa, where he was injured and sent to Guam before being honorably discharged.
On returning to Texas Tech University, he met and married the love of his life and wife of 71 years, Vera Dodson Headrick. After graduating from Tech, he had several jobs as he pursued his dream of buying land and raising cattle. He worked for "Ma Bell" digging holes for telephone poles by hand, until he could purchase a post-hole digger. He was an intelligent and shrewd businessman, a true visionary. As he acquired more equipment, his General Dirt Contracting business grew and expanded to include demolition work where he used dynamite to prepare locations for new oil wells. This business helped him realize his dreams. In addition to raising cattle, he grew cotton, wheat and hay. He had a great love of the land. He was extremely hard -working and instilled that trait in his children.
R.E. was preceded in death by his parents Lee Gordon and Frances Headrick, brothers L.G. Jr. and Tom Headrick, sisters Luella House and Betty Smith, son Robert Russ Headrick and daughter-in-law Suzan Collins Headrick.
Survivors are wife Vera Headrick, daughter Donna Headrick, sons Jeff Headrick, Max Headrick and wife Leslie, Bret Headrick and wife Bridget. His nine grandchildren are Rex Headrick and wife Amanda, Rob Headrick and wife Sarah, Katy Baker and husband Chris, and John David, Tess, Elise, Jilayne, Hannah and Hailey Headrick; and his two great-grandchildren are Hadley and Jax Headrick.
Graveside services will be on Tuesday, May 12th at 2 pm at the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Lisa Peterson will be officiating service. McCoy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Highland Heights United Methodist Church or a .
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from May 12 to May 13, 2020