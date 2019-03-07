Reba Brock Boockholdt



Abilene - Reba Boockholdt of Abilene, Texas passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Visitation will be 6:00 till 7:00 PM, Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Elmwood Funeral Home, 5750 Hwy 277 South. Funeral Service will be 2:00 PM, Friday, March 8, 2019 in the Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in Elmwood Memorial Park.



Reba Nell was born July 15, 1944 in Burkburnett, Texas to Harvey and Ruby Brock and moved to Abilene in 1957. She graduated from Abilene High School and Draughon's Business College. She started her career as a title clerk at the local car dealerships moving on to accounting in a law firm and CPA firm and retiring from Elmwood Funeral Home in which she held several positions.



Reba had one son, Brian Scott Boockholdt, which she considered being a mom her greatest joy and achievement. She was a woman of strength and a true nurturer and became the care giver to several family members through the years. Her love for God and faith in him kept her grounded. Although she was quiet in nature, she was a confidant and always had an ear to listen and a shoulder to lean on for those that were hurting or in need. She had a passion for flowers and plants. Reba had a great faith and God was always her center focus and because of that she touched many lives throughout the years.



Predeceased were father, Elmer Harvey Brock; mother, Ruby Esther Brock; adopted brother, Robert Lynn Brock; nephew, Robert McBrock.



Surviving is son, Brian Scott Boockholdt of Denton, Texas; sister, Glenda Craft and husband Duane Craft of Boyd, TX; several nephews and nieces.



Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 7, 2019