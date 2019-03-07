Services
Elmwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park
5750 Hwy 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-0655
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Elmwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park
5750 Hwy 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Elmwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park
5750 Hwy 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Reba Boockholdt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reba Brock Boockholdt


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Reba Brock Boockholdt Obituary
Reba Brock Boockholdt

Abilene - Reba Boockholdt of Abilene, Texas passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Visitation will be 6:00 till 7:00 PM, Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Elmwood Funeral Home, 5750 Hwy 277 South. Funeral Service will be 2:00 PM, Friday, March 8, 2019 in the Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in Elmwood Memorial Park.

Reba Nell was born July 15, 1944 in Burkburnett, Texas to Harvey and Ruby Brock and moved to Abilene in 1957. She graduated from Abilene High School and Draughon's Business College. She started her career as a title clerk at the local car dealerships moving on to accounting in a law firm and CPA firm and retiring from Elmwood Funeral Home in which she held several positions.

Reba had one son, Brian Scott Boockholdt, which she considered being a mom her greatest joy and achievement. She was a woman of strength and a true nurturer and became the care giver to several family members through the years. Her love for God and faith in him kept her grounded. Although she was quiet in nature, she was a confidant and always had an ear to listen and a shoulder to lean on for those that were hurting or in need. She had a passion for flowers and plants. Reba had a great faith and God was always her center focus and because of that she touched many lives throughout the years.

Predeceased were father, Elmer Harvey Brock; mother, Ruby Esther Brock; adopted brother, Robert Lynn Brock; nephew, Robert McBrock.

Surviving is son, Brian Scott Boockholdt of Denton, Texas; sister, Glenda Craft and husband Duane Craft of Boyd, TX; several nephews and nieces.

Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family through the obituary link at www.elmwoodfunera.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Elmwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park
Download Now