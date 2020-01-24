|
Rebecca Duran Salinas
Abilene - Rebecca Duran Salinas, 76 passed away on Thursday in Abilene, Texas. A funeral service will be 10:00 AM, Monday, January 27, 2020 in the Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel, 5750 Hwy 277 South. Interment will follow the service in Elmwood Memorial Park.
Rebecca was born August 10, 1943 in Merkel, Texas to Guadalupe and Mary Perez Melendez. She attended school in Sweetwater, Texas where she lived with her family and later moved to Abilene where she married Cruz P Salinas and shared 30 blissful years together. Rebecca enjoyed bingo, outings with her family, and family gatherings. Above all Rebecca loved her family and was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was dearly loved and will forever be in our hearts.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Cruz P Salinas; her daughter, Rebecca Maldonado (Sunshine), and her son, Frank Maldonado.
Rebecca is survived by her children, Thelma Maldonado, Elizabeth Maldonado, Erica Salinas Gonzales and husband John Gonzales, Cami Mallard and Husband Ricky Mallard all of Abilene; grandchildren, Nikki Jimenez, Levi Maldonado, Cassie Jimenez, Kaleb Covarrubias, Edward Lomas, Albert Lomas, Randy Lomas, Aldo Alvarez, Bryan Castillo, Cody Castillo, Kelsey Castillo; 15 great- grandchildren; four step children, Sarah, Daniel ,Alex, Cecilia Salinas all of Abilene and numerous step grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings, Richard Duran "Rico", Janie Martinez, Mary Luz, Gloria Edgar, Eulario Jr Melendez "Chito" Andy Melendez, And Yolanda Sneed; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020