|
|
Rebecca Louise (Wadley) Redman
Abilene - Rebecca Louise (Wadley) Redman 68, of Abilene, Tx. passed away at a local medical facility on December 31,2019. Services for Mrs. Redman will be 1:00 pm Saturday, January 4th at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 1741 Sayles Blvd.
Becky was born to Rufus (Abe) and Maurine Wadley, August 15, 1951 in Baytown, Tx. After 1 of her 4 brothers was born the family moved to Kansas where her other 3 brothers were born. Soon they were able to move back to Texas and spent several years in Midland before moving to Abilene. It was here that she met and married the love of her life, Earl Redman, Jr. Becky was a stay/work at home mom to her 3 children, along with a host of others for most of the next 45 years. She kept children at her home for the majority of those years and became "Memaw" to all of them. She loved to read, loved children and loved to watch any sport or sporting event that any of her "children" were in.
She enjoyed gardening, playing bunko and also line dancing with Texas Tornadoes. If you met her, you were family and above all else she loved being with and around her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents Rufus (Abe) Wadley, Maurine and Larry Dyer and her husband Earl Redman Jr. and her Father-in-law Earl Redman Sr. She is survived by her children, son Chris Redman and wife Amber, daughter Mandy Campos, Son Bryan Redman, all of Abilene. She is also survived by brothers Tommy Wadley and wife Debra of Abilene, Dr. Jimmy Wadley and wife Poette of Abilene, Mike Wadley and wife Kathy of Baytown and Dr. Byron Wadley and wife Jane of Longview and her Mother-in-law Esther Redman. She will be greatly missed by her 3 grandsons, 5 granddaughters, 1 great-granddaughter and a second great-granddaughter that is on the way. She is also survived by a multitude of nieces and nephews. Becky will be cherished in the hearts and memories of all that knew and loved her.
Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.pbfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020