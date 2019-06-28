Reford Gene Schmittou



Abilene - Reford was born in Post Oak, TX on Oct 13, 1936 to parents Russell Reford Schmittou & Dorothy Louise Epps. He met his future wife Virginia Ruth Echols in the 8th grade at North Junior High School. He graduated from Abilene High in 1955, graduated from ACU in 1959 with a B.S. in Science and Education, and gained his Master's in Education Administration from Our Lady of the Lake in San Antonio. Reford married Virginia on January 22, 1959 in Abilene, and they moved to Cypress-Fairbanks where he began his teaching career. Reford taught at Cypress-Fairbanks for six years before moving to San Marcos where he taught at the Gary Job Corps Center and obtained his pilot's license. He taught at San Marcos for three years before he and his family returned to Abilene where he taught science at Lincoln Junior High and subsequently became the Dean of Cooper High.



His hobbies included car restoration, hunting, pulling pranks (for details see Derrell Sloan), and playing many instruments including the bass, guitar, fiddle, banjo, and mandolin. His passion for music lead to the opportunity to play with Willie nelson, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, Elvis Presley, Bob Wells, and George Straight. His volunteer work included service at the Christian Village, serving as a member and officer of various teacher's organizations, working with the Boy Scouts of America, and serving as a Deacon and longtime member at the University Church of Christ.



He is survived by his wife Virginia, sister Geri, brother Glenn, his children Ron and Cheryl, grandchildren Cas, Ana, Tristan, Richard, and Brenn, as well as over twenty thousand students.



When asked what he taught, he said "I teach kids."



A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday June 29, 2019 in the chapel at Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut St. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.pbfuneraldirectors.com. Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 28, 2019