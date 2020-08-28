1/1
Refugio Patino Jr.
Refugio Patino, Jr.

Abilene, TX - Refugio "Kookie" "Fugio" Patino Jr., 56, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020. Funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 31, 2020, at St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic Church with Reverend Emilio Sosa officiating, directed by Abilene Funeral Home.

Born November 4, 1963, in Ballinger, TX, to Refugio and Olivia Patino Sr. He married JuanaLiza Quinones in Abilene, TX, on August 2,1986 and were blessed with 34 years of marriage. Refugio started working at AB-Tex in 1980 and then moved to The Parks Dept. with the city of Abilene on July 5, 2000 where he just reached his 20-year mark.

Mr. Patino was preceded in death by his father Refugio Patino Sr.

Survivors include his wife, JuanaLiza; one daughter, Christina Marie Pedroza and husband Justin; one son, Refugio Adam Patino and wife Anjelica; seven grandchildren; his mother Olivia Patino; three sisters, Diane Quintainilla and husband Eloy of Grand Prairie, Joann Gutierrez and husband Danny of Abilene and Ruby Prado and husband David of Abilene; two brothers, Fernando Patino of Abilene and Luis Patino and wife Rosalinda of Abilene; and several nieces and nephews.

A special thanks to his ICU Doctors and his private palliative care nurses at Hendricks who compassionately watched and cared for his well being.

Online condolences and guest book may be signed at www.abilenefuneralhome.com




Published in Abilene Reporter News from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
