Regina Louise Pender Hart
Regina Hart died gently and peacefully in the compassionate care of Hendrick Hospice, surrounded by her family on October 20, 2020 after a long illness.
Regina was born February 10, 1958 to the late Elma and Phillip Pender Jr. in Mansfield, Ohio where she grew up before moving to Abilene, Texas in 1985.
She was retired from the Abilene Independent School District and had continued substitute teaching as she was able. Students were often heard to say with excitement "We're gettin' Ms. Hart today!" Former students often came to her classroom to visit even during and after high school. She also assisted in after-school programs including one at the Abilene YMCA. She reached hundreds of children during her teaching career.
Her door and her heart were always open to listen without judgment to anyone who needed a sympathetic ear.
Throughout her life, she was a talented writer and performer. She had participated in high school drama and community theater in her home town many years ago. In the last few years she reconnected with her creativity and appeared two different years in The Vagina Monologues at the Black Box Theater. She was also a founding member of The Writer's Mark writing and performance group and had her poetry read in several events. She also did stand-up comedy at the Zone and The Hallows where she regaled her audiences with family stories that brought on much laughter. Her creative colleagues said it was an absolute joy to watch her blossom as a performer.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years Clarence Hart and their daughter Jessica and son Andrew Hart. She is also survived by her brothers Tony Pender of Marion, OH, Fred (Vicki) Pender of San Diego, CA, Terry Pender of Ft. Wayne, IN, Rick (Emily) Pender of Columbus, OH, and Randy Pender of Mansfield, OH, and her aunt Annie Jean Shaw of Brownsville, TN.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers John Pender and Tyrone Pender, her aunt Clydell Cynthia Smith, her niece Alia Pender, her nephew Shalen Pender, and her great-nephew Jakeel Javontae Amsbaugh.
She is also survived by friends-who-are-family Homer and Beverly Macks, Jeff Castleberry, and Jake Castleberry. She was preceded in death by friends-who-were family Kevin Castleberry and Charlotte Coleman Castleberry. Regina is also survived by a mighty host of nieces and nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, cousins, and dearly beloved friends.
There will be services in both Texas and Ohio.
Family will welcome friends from 11:00am to 12:00noon Saturday November 7, 2020 for fellowship and Celebration of Life at Imani Activity and Event Center 486 Springmill St. Mansfield, OH . This will be followed by a private family committal service.
There will be family visitation from 6:00 to 8:00pm Friday, November 13, 2020 at Girdner Funeral Home 141 Elm St. Abilene, TX. There will be a Memorial Service at 2:00pm on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Heavenly Rest Episcopal Church, 602 Meander St. Abilene, TX, the Reverend David Romanik, celebrant.
The family expresses their gratitude to all Regina's caregivers during her long illness and for the outpouring of love and support of all her friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Texas Kidney Foundation at txkidney.org