|
|
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Renee Elizabeth Jackson-Lange, who passed away at the age of 45 on Saturday, February the 21th of 2020 at Hendricks Hospital. It is with loving thoughts that we remember the woman, the mother, sister, daughter, grandmother, aunt, friend, and so many things she was to so many people. Renee, a 20+ resident of Abilene, was born in San Diego, California on August 8th1974 to parents Constance Rae "Honey" Lange-Couch and Joachim Lange, both of California. She lived with her family in California throughout her early childhood along with her older brother, Jeremy Lange and close by relatives; Uncles, Deter, Jurgen and Uto Lange; their spouses Maria, Irene, and Margaret; and their families. During this time, she was also blessed with a loving step-father, Allen Couch. It was in the 1990s that Renee moved to Abilene to be nearer to her mother and step-father. Here, she built a home and raised her two children, Keyarra Jackson and Tearryon Jackson. Renee also gave 24 years of service as a Walmart employee. Renee helped anyone in need. If she was capable of helping someone, she wouldn't think twice. In 2017, Renee welcomed her only grandchild, Brayden. I doubt I'll ever again see someone love a child so much. Unconditionally and utterly complete. Among the innumerable things that will be missed so dearly about Renee will be her laugh. She truly laughed with her heart and soul. Just as she loved with her heart and soul. Renee is survived by her two children; Keyarra and Tearryon; her grandson, Brayden; her brother, Jeremy; step-father, Allen; nephews Brent and William, niece Brittany, Uncles Deter, Jurgen, Uto, Aunts, and cousins. While our hearts continue to grieve with her passing, the blessing of having known Renee will stay with us forever.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from May 6 to May 7, 2020