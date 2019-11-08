|
Renee Ozmore Chance
Chance, Renee Ozmore passed away peacefully in her home during the evening of Tuesday, November 5th due to complications following lung cancer. Renee was born March 30, 1945 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Evan Chance, son Keith Lane and his love Chris Stoeber, daughter Katherine Carroll Mooney and son-in-law Edward, son Bobby Carroll and wife Susie, step-daughter Laura Chance, step-son Kevin Chance and wife Kelly, fifteen grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren, as well as nephews, nieces and many caring friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Keith and Katherine Ozmore and sisters, Gloria Fischer and Marguerite Rudel. She loved animals and was always eager to help others.
A Memorial Service will be held at Garner Baptist Church, 2304 FM 113, Weatherford, Texas on Saturday, November 9th at 2 pm. The inurnment will occur at Texas State Veterans Cemetary in Abilene, Texas at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Association for Cancer Research or flowers can be sent to 5203 Laurie Drive, Mineral Wells, Texas 76067.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019