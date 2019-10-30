|
|
Renndell Lamont Mosley
Abilene - Renndell Lamont Mosley affectionately known as Renee, kinfolk, Big Ten and Big Mo.
We lost our huggable lovable gentle giant with Mr. Renndell Lamont Mosley moved from time to eternity at 5:24 PM on Sunday, October 27, 2019 surrounded by family.
Renny was born at 1:10 AM Sunday, August 23, 1970 Robert Lee Mosley and Debra Gee
He was a graduate of Abilene high school class of 1989.
He was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church. Everywhere Renny worked he formed a lasting relationship at the Abilene State School, Mrs. Baird's Bread, and in 2004 with the birth of his daughter, he began working at Rentech Boiler Services where he was known as uncle Moe. In November 2015 Renee became a correctional officer with Texas Department of Criminal Justice working at French Robertson Unit. He began working at the Middleton Unit June of this year. Renny often spoke fondly, liked serving and fellowshipping alongside his brothers and sisters in gray.
He was united to his high school sweetheart September 22, 1990 and he has been a loving husband, compassionate provider and he was Always, Always my friend. I will cherish the memories of our silliness and constant laughter.
To this union we were blessed with Xavier Kavel, Zachery Renndell and Wisdom and Marye Ozeal. He was a remarkable father and the best Dad that we three could hope for.
He was a doting Papa to Khaliyah Rene' and Jalen Renndell, whom they were of his name sake.
He was a phenomenal cook, his specialty being barbecue. He loved cooking on his smoker that he was so proud of making while at Rentech. He enjoyed cooking for his family and friends. He often joked that he learned from the best, be it his uncle G, uncle Douglas, or brother Chris (barbecuing), his Aunt Nells greens, Delberts pigs feet, his Granny Mary's chuckwagon,, or his Mommas pork chop peppers to name a few. He took all their recipes and kicked it up a notch.
He also enjoyed lifetime movies, the game show channel, road trips, listening to music, playing uno, playing dominoes and sitting on the front porch.
To be absent from the body.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Willis Sr. and Mary Gee, and Sammy and her twin sister, Willie Welch and his in laws, Robert Odell and Laverne Thomas.
We that remain.
He is survived by his wife, Stephanie; his children, Xavier, Zachery, and Wisdom; his parents, his brothers, Chris Campbell, Myland Moore, Lugmon Mosley; his sister, Keirstyn Hall; three nephews; four nieces; his uncles; and aunt Willis and Nelll Gee; his uncles and aunts in laws; and numerous kinfolks as he called him and he loved wholeheartedly. He knew they loved him in return.
We would like to thank the Hendrick medical staff especially, Lee Bon in the ICU staff for all the care you provided to Renny and to all the prayer warriors who have prayed not only in this season but all seasons of his illness.
A visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00PM on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Macedonia Baptist Church, 608 North 7th Abilene, Texas. A Funeral Service will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Macedonia Baptist Church. Interment will follow the service in Elmwood Memorial Park.
Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family through the obituary link at www.elmwoodfuneral.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019