Retha Olene Parker
Clyde - Retha Olene Parker, 85, of Clyde died Friday, April 26, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the Bailey Howard Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Billy Bardin officiating. Burial will be at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Proctor Cemetery near Dublin. Visitation will be from 6:00 until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Retha was born February 7, 1934 in Eastland County to Omar Lee and Ina (Ghormley) Hogan. She attended school in Carbon. She married Alton Franklin Hines in Gorman on September 9, 1949. After his death she later married Bill Parker in Comanche on March 1, 2007. She was a member of the Old Gospel Church in Cisco. She moved to Clyde from Eastland in 2009.
She is survived by her son Alton Ray Hines of Eastland; five daughters, Katherine Hollowell of Lubbock, Paula McDaniel and husband Wallace of Clyde, Sally Cuellar and husband Ralph of Odessa, Martha Johnson of Clyde and Margaret Vega of Eastland; 15 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren and numerous great-great and great-great-great grandchildren.
Retha was preceded in death by her daughter Juanita Riggs, three brothers, J.R., Billy and Lawrence, two grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made at www.baileyhowardfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 30, 2019