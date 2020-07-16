Rex Alan Adams
Glendale, AZ - Rex Alan Adams, 63, of Glendale, AZ passed away peacefully and unexpectedly on June 13, 2020. Rex was born during a blizzard on December 14, 1956 in Lubbock, Texas to Wanda May (Warford) and Bill Adams, Sr, who both preceded him in death. Rex was also preceded in death by Uncle Max and Aunt Roberta Warford of Abilene and his mother in law, Jo-Ann Boepple.
Rex was a beloved husband, brother, uncle, cousin and friend to all who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Janet, his siblings: Kay Adams (Dana Burrows) of Virginia, Joe (Cathy) of Texas, and LouAnn Siddall (Keith) of Alabama. He is also survived by his in-laws: Richard, James, John and Jill Boepple of Michigan. Additionally, he is survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and in-laws across the country.
His maternal grandparents were early settlers of Taylor County, Ethel Taylor and Joseph Clinton Warford of Wylie, Texas. His paternal grandparents were Exa McBride and Thomas Fredrick Adams of Lubbock, Texas.
Rex was born in Lubbock, Texas and grew up in Abilene, Texas where he attended Crocket Elementary School, Jefferson Junior High School, Cooper High School (Class of 1975) and South Side Baptist Church. He graduated from Texas Tech University and was a lifelong Red Raider fan. After college, Rex began a long career with US Gypsum (USG) where his coworkers and clients became lifelong friends. USG moved him to Amarillo, Dallas, Albuquerque and finally Phoenix.
Rex and Janet were married in 2010 and spent 27 years together. For the last 24 years they resided in Arizona where Rex, at the time of his death, was the General Manager of Valley Wide Building Materials.
Rex was kind-hearted and generous to everyone he knew. He was a master of relationships and used every form of communication to reach out to everyone he knew on a regular basis. Rex devoted a part of every day to communicate with family and friends from his days in Abilene, Texas Tech, and with USG. He was larger than life and many called him their best friend. Rex loved music, especially Jimmy Buffett and Willie Nelson. He enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys, golfing, snow skiing, boating, fly fishing, and hiking and rafting the Grand Canyon. Rex loved visiting family and friends around the country and was always eager to go somewhere and do something new.
Due to the current pandemic, a Celebration of Life and memorial services for Rex will be held later in Phoenix, Texas and Michigan. The family requests that memorial gifts be designated for diabetes research at Mayo Clinic. Memorials can be made online at www.mayoclinic.org/development
or mailed to Department of Development, Mayo Clinic, 200 First St. SW, Rochester, MN 55905.