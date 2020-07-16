1/1
Rex Alan Adams
1956 - 2020
Rex Alan Adams

Glendale, AZ - Rex Alan Adams, 63, of Glendale, AZ passed away peacefully and unexpectedly on June 13, 2020. Rex was born during a blizzard on December 14, 1956 in Lubbock, Texas to Wanda May (Warford) and Bill Adams, Sr, who both preceded him in death. Rex was also preceded in death by Uncle Max and Aunt Roberta Warford of Abilene and his mother in law, Jo-Ann Boepple.

Rex was a beloved husband, brother, uncle, cousin and friend to all who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Janet, his siblings: Kay Adams (Dana Burrows) of Virginia, Joe (Cathy) of Texas, and LouAnn Siddall (Keith) of Alabama. He is also survived by his in-laws: Richard, James, John and Jill Boepple of Michigan. Additionally, he is survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and in-laws across the country.

His maternal grandparents were early settlers of Taylor County, Ethel Taylor and Joseph Clinton Warford of Wylie, Texas. His paternal grandparents were Exa McBride and Thomas Fredrick Adams of Lubbock, Texas.

Rex was born in Lubbock, Texas and grew up in Abilene, Texas where he attended Crocket Elementary School, Jefferson Junior High School, Cooper High School (Class of 1975) and South Side Baptist Church. He graduated from Texas Tech University and was a lifelong Red Raider fan. After college, Rex began a long career with US Gypsum (USG) where his coworkers and clients became lifelong friends. USG moved him to Amarillo, Dallas, Albuquerque and finally Phoenix.

Rex and Janet were married in 2010 and spent 27 years together. For the last 24 years they resided in Arizona where Rex, at the time of his death, was the General Manager of Valley Wide Building Materials.

Rex was kind-hearted and generous to everyone he knew. He was a master of relationships and used every form of communication to reach out to everyone he knew on a regular basis. Rex devoted a part of every day to communicate with family and friends from his days in Abilene, Texas Tech, and with USG. He was larger than life and many called him their best friend. Rex loved music, especially Jimmy Buffett and Willie Nelson. He enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys, golfing, snow skiing, boating, fly fishing, and hiking and rafting the Grand Canyon. Rex loved visiting family and friends around the country and was always eager to go somewhere and do something new.

Due to the current pandemic, a Celebration of Life and memorial services for Rex will be held later in Phoenix, Texas and Michigan. The family requests that memorial gifts be designated for diabetes research at Mayo Clinic. Memorials can be made online at www.mayoclinic.org/development or mailed to Department of Development, Mayo Clinic, 200 First St. SW, Rochester, MN 55905.




Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jul. 16 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Arrowhead Funeral Center
7545 W. Rose Garden Lane
Glendale, AZ 85308
623-362-3255
Memories & Condolences
11 entries
July 5, 2020
Rex was a man of his word -- in this time in history -- that says a lot about a good friend - he will be missed - but not forgotten - we only leave memories behind -- he has left a lot of them -
Patrick Arrington
Friend
July 5, 2020
Rexs light was so bright! Im glad he was living his dream with his lady. Shine on, friend!
Michelle K
Friend
July 5, 2020
Janet my heartfelt sympathy for your loss. Hugs sweetie that things will get better . Remember he may have been taken from you but memories last forever.
Maryann Adams
Friend
July 5, 2020
will miss you cousin way before I wanted to. Even though we did not see each other much we communicated often, much like you did with others. I was fortunate to be a family member and one of the lucky ones you connected with, I loved it Our fathers keep us close as kids as we visited each other on weekends, the Adams will bring some of that back!
Love you and miss you,
Cuz Johnnie
Johnnie Adams
Family
July 5, 2020
I didnt hang out with Rex as much as I wouldve liked, but I always gravitated to him at gatherings. He was such a warm, authentic guy with a great sense of humor! We need more like Rex.
Stew Waller
Friend
July 5, 2020
Dear Janet, we are so sad to hear this news about Rex- he was truly the kindest most wonderful man. I have so many pictures of all of us and the best memories of our time in Albuquerque. We are so heartbroken that you have lost your love. You and his whole family will be in our prayers.
Dena & Scott Gorman
Friend
July 5, 2020
Rex was an amazing man and part of our extended family. A gifted story teller, he could tell stories of his high school years and beyond that would leave you in stitches. It was so sweet of him to stop and visit his friends parents when passing through Abilene, sharing a drink and fond memories made there. You always felt a little lighter after being around Rex and this special guy will be missed by so many.
Judy Foster Schultz
Friend
July 4, 2020
Janet,
I was surprised to see that Rex passed away. We really enjoyed getting to know him when we rented from you guys. We will be praying for you.
Pastor John and Susan
Friend
July 4, 2020
The light of Janet's life.
Michelle Pagnozzi
Friend
July 4, 2020
Rex was my best friend. I know that a lot of people can say the same because thats just who he was. We met in first grade and went to 12 years of school together and have never gone more than a month without talking. But that wasnt because of me. It was because Rex always consistently and persistently made sure that he sure that he always knew how things in my life and world were going. Thats just who he was. If he cared about you he made sure that you knew he cared about you. If he was anywhere near where I lived he would go out of his way to make sure he spent some time with me and if I was close to anywhere he was he would always insist that I come spend time with him. He shared his life with everyone he cared about. I know that in my life Ive never had a more faithful caring friend. He was family to me and he never let me forget it. I will miss Rex greatly for the rest of my life and as I have for the last couple of weeks, I will probably think about him everyday. He truly was a lot of peoples best friend because he was the definition of a friend. I miss you my friend.
I also want to send my deepest condolences and love to Janet, Kay, Joe, and Lou. I love you guys and know you miss Rex but we will all see him again someday. In the meantime, Im sure hell be watching over all of us.
Gary Harris
Friend
July 4, 2020
I consider myself lucky to have known and loved this man. His light will ever be present in my life. You will be missed by many my friend. Rest In Peace Brother.
Lin Collins
Friend
