Rex was my best friend. I know that a lot of people can say the same because thats just who he was. We met in first grade and went to 12 years of school together and have never gone more than a month without talking. But that wasnt because of me. It was because Rex always consistently and persistently made sure that he sure that he always knew how things in my life and world were going. Thats just who he was. If he cared about you he made sure that you knew he cared about you. If he was anywhere near where I lived he would go out of his way to make sure he spent some time with me and if I was close to anywhere he was he would always insist that I come spend time with him. He shared his life with everyone he cared about. I know that in my life Ive never had a more faithful caring friend. He was family to me and he never let me forget it. I will miss Rex greatly for the rest of my life and as I have for the last couple of weeks, I will probably think about him everyday. He truly was a lot of peoples best friend because he was the definition of a friend. I miss you my friend.

I also want to send my deepest condolences and love to Janet, Kay, Joe, and Lou. I love you guys and know you miss Rex but we will all see him again someday. In the meantime, Im sure hell be watching over all of us.

Gary Harris

Friend