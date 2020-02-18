Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Higginbotham Funeral Home
309 Northeast 4th Street
Cross Plains, TX 76443-0009
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Higginbotham Funeral Home
309 Northeast 4th Street
Cross Plains, TX 76443-0009
Rex G. Maxwell


1929 - 2020
Rex G. Maxwell Obituary
Rex G. Maxwell

Cross Plains - Rex G. Maxwell, 90, of Cross Plains, Texas passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 in Rising Star, Texas surrounded by his family.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, February 22, at 2:00 PM at Higginbotham Funeral Home Chapel in Cross Plains, Texas. Burial will follow at Cross Cut Cemetery in Brown County, Texas. The family will have a time of visitation Friday, February 21 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Higginbotham Funeral Home in Cross Plains, Texas.

Rex was born June 18, 1929 in Cross Cut, Texas to the Late William Thomas Maxwell and Lois Holder Maxwell. Rex married Ruby Vaughan in Lovington, NM on September 21, 1950, who preceded him on September 23, 2005.

Rex was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Ruby Maxwell; daughter, Debra Childers; parents, William Thomas Maxwell and Lois Holder Maxwell; sister, Billy Maxine Lee; 2 brothers, Cecil Harlow Maxwell & Jack Maxwell.

Rex is survived by his son, Glen Maxwell of Cross Plains; son-in-law, Gary Childers of Cross Plains; 3 grandchildren, Markus Maxwell and his wife, Colby of McGregor; Jessica Taff and husband, Mack of Cross Plains; Coby Childers and wife, Sarah of Deleon; 3 great grandsons and 3 great granddaughters.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
