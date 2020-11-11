Reynaldo "Rey" Samilpa
Abilene - Reynaldo "Rey" Samilpa, Sr. passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.
He was born on December 6, 1958 in Mercedes, Texas to Reymundo Samilpa and Rosa Martinez. He attended Mercedes High School and lived in his hometown until moving to Abilene in 1980 with his "honey", Maxima "Maxie" Samilpa.
Most days, Rey enjoyed just relaxing at home, listening to his oldies music, and having a cold beer (or two, or three…maybe four). He also enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys and the Texas Longhorns. Above all, he enjoyed time with his beloved grandchildren who will remember him fondly as "Pepa".
He is preceded in death by his wife, Maxima Samilpa; his father, Reymundo Samilpa, and mother, Rosa Martinez.
Rey is survived by brother-in-law/running buddy, Abdon Sena; siblings Estella Jimenez and Ramiro Martinez; children, Reynaldo Samilpa, Jr. (Tammy), Alejandro "Alex" Navarro, Norma Benavidez (Tony), and Nora Rogers (Tyler); grandchildren, Aileen Bunting (Jeff), Aaron Esmerado, Jacob Benavidez (Danielle), Desirae Samilpa, Isaiah Samilpa, Marc-Anthony Samilpa, Estrella Samilpa, Ruben Samilpa, Maddison and Mia Rogers; and, great grandchildren, Adam and Alexis Bunting. In addition, he is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who also knew him as "Nano", as well as his adored and much-spoiled fur baby, "Chiquita".
A visitation will be held 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Thursday, November 12, 2020 in the Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel, 5750 Hwy 277 South. A Funeral service will be held 11:00 AM, Friday, November 13, 2020 in the Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel, 5750 Hwy 277 South.
Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family through the obituary link at www.elmwoodfuneral.com