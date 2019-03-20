|
Dr. R.H. Tull, Jr.
Abilene - Dr. R.H. Tull, Jr. passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019. He was born in Temple, Texas to Dr. R.H. Tull Sr. and Ruth Wallace Tull. After his parents' divorce, he lived in Bartow, Florida with his mother and sister, Ruth. He returned to Abilene in 1940 to live with his father and step-mother, Doris Tull.
R.H. graduated from Abilene High School in 1942 and attended Harvard University for one year before joining the US Army in the summer of 1943. He received his basic training in the artillery at Fort Sill in Oklahoma. Upon completion, the army sent him to University of Indiana to study engineering in the ASTP. After completion of the program, he was transferred to the 7th Armored Division, in which he served until Germany surrendered. He was awarded the Bronze Medal for Valor and participated in the Andennes, central Europe and Rhineland Campaigns.
On receiving an Honorable Discharge, he attended University of Texas at Austin and received his M.D. degree at Galveston in 1951, following in the footsteps of Tull family doctors, including his grandfather, Dr. J.H. Tull of Hamilton, Texas.
R.H. married Francine Powell in Abilene in 1949. Their son, Arthur was born in Midland 1953. He returned to Abilene to practice with his father in 1955.
Music was a large part of his life. He played saxophone, flute, piano and cello. He played in the Midland Symphony and the Abilene Philharmonic Orchestra and was on the board of both.
He was an avocational archeologist and longtime member of the Texas Archeology Society.
He loved nature, hiking, gardening and sailing. He had a respect for all animals and always had a beloved pet at his side.
He leaves his son, Art Tull; step-sister, Marilyn Chalmers and husband John; and several nieces and nephews.
The family very much thanks the many caregivers that took care of him in the last weeks.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 20, 2019