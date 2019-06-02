Rhonda Kay Sims



Abilene - 66, peacefully passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019 at



SilverSpring Healthcare, under direction of Hendrick Hospice. Ms. Sims suffered 30 years with M.S. and is now singing and dancing with the Heavenly Angels. Viewing and visitation will be Monday evening, June 3, 2019 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Elmwood Funeral Home, 5750 Hwy 277 South, Abilene, Tx. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 10:00am in the Elmwood Chapel, Followed with burial in the Hamlin East Cemetery. Rhonda was born in Hamlin, Tx on August 26, 1952 to Johncie Sue McCrary Sims and Danny Pate Sims. She is preceded in death by both parents and one brother, Joseph McCrary Drake, formerly of Abilene and Odessa, Tx, grandparents, Johncie Beason Keller McCrary and Joseph Wm. McCrary of Hamlin, Tx, and Aunt & Uncle, JoAnn McCary Harbert and William (Bill) Harbert of Hamlin, Tx. Rhonda graduated from Abilene High in 1970 and from UT, Arlington. Rhonda's first job was for Zuider Zee in Abilene. While in Arlington, she was manager for Zodiac Apts, and reporter for Texas Country Music Magazine, getting to meet and Interview movie stars and Country Music artists. She also worked at UTL Corp. Rhonda was a Mary Kay Cosmetics consultant, Park Lane Jewelry consultant, sold water filters and TV Cable service. Rhonda grew up in the church, loving Jesus and animals, especially her dog, Spot. She is survived by a sister, Dannisue Sims Pierce (Richard A. Pierce, Jr.) 2 Brothers, Jay Hubert Drake (Beverly Sartor Drake) of Abilene and Brently Clark Sims (Laura) of Gatesville, Tx. Nieces and Nephews are Victoria Lynn Pierce, of Pflugerville, Tx, Bradley Alan Pierce (Jamie &



daughter Emily Grace), of Abilene, Tx, Madison Leigh Sims and Jace Brenton Sims of Gatesville and one cousin, Johncie Ann Harbert, Newnan, GA (formerly of Hamlin, TX). Rhonda is also survived by her best friend, whom she met at UT Arlington, Janey Kelly of Pantego, TX. The family suggests memorials be made in Rhonda's name to Hendrick Hospice Care, 1651 Pine St, Abilene, Tx 79601; Meals on Wheels Plus, 717 N. 10th, Abilene, Tx 79601, Abilene Animal Services, 925 S. 25th, Abilene, Tx 79602, or a . Memories and condolences may be shared with the family through the obituary link at



