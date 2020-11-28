1/1
Ricardo Cano Jr.
2002 - 2020
Ricardo Cano, Jr.

Abilene - Ricardo Cano Jr., 18, of Abilene, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut Street. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 at Piersall Funeral Directors with Agustine Perez Jr., officiating. Interment will follow at Elmwood Memorial Park. Everyone in attendance is requested to practice social distancing and wear a mask.

Ricardo was born on January 31, 2002 to Ricardo Cano Sr. and Leticia. He attended Wylie Independent Schools growing up and was set to graduate from Premiere High School. His dream was to go into the Marine Corps and become a police officer after. He was sworn in on March 26, 2020 and set to leave February 21, 2021.

Ricardo, also known as Ritzo growing up played peewee football with friends and family. Other things he enjoyed were Tae Kwon Do, which he participated in for years. As he got older, his friends and family called him Rico or RJ. He was an avid conspiracy theorist and could astound you with his knowledge of the military. He loved working out, shooting guns, and being with friends and family.

He was an old soul and is survived by his parents, Ricardo Sr. and Leticia, his siblings, Angela, Joey, Jaime, Roberta, Nelson, and Symone, his nieces/nephews, Victoria, Laura, Jose, Javier, Abraham, Daviano, Jaime Tristyn, Sophia, and Thiago. In addition, he had many tio's, tia's, cousins, and friends.

Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.pbfuneraldirectors.com.






Published in Abilene Reporter News from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Piersall-Benton Funeral Directors
NOV
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Piersall-Benton Funeral Directors
Funeral services provided by
Piersall-Benton Funeral Directors
733 Butternut
Abilene, TX 79602
325-677-3783
