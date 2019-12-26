|
Riccardo "Ricky" Jordan
Abilene - Ricky Jordan, age 51, died at Hendricks Hospice Care in Abilene, Tx on Wednesday, December 25, 2019.
Born on February 13, 1968 in Coleman, Tx, Ricky settled in Abilene with his parents. He was a loving, fun and kind child, who absolutely loved cake and his big brother Aaron. He graduated from Woodson Skill Center and Abilene High School in 1990. He won many ribbons and awards as he served as a participant in the Special Olympics. Ricky Jordan and the Woodson Skill Center Bell Choir was a guest at the White House on two occasions, as they rendered a symphony of songs for the President of the United States.
Ricky worked diligently Serving and Praising God at his church, Faith Deliverance Community Church. From taking up the offering, being an armor-bearer, to HONORARY Praise and Worship leader, Ricky Never missed an opportunity to Praise God, especially with his tambourine.
Survivors include his loving parents, Pastor Jerry and First Lady Oretha Jordan of Abilene, Tx; brother Aaron Jordan and wife Cynthia; sister Bridget Jordan; sister Alicia Johnson and husband Andre; brother Antoine Jordan; cousins Howard "Coach" and Nina Childress; nieces and nephews Michael, Shavelle, Aaron, K'Mya, Aden, Cloe, Cassius, Brittny, Briana, Jordan, Bryson, Dee, Aicila, Antoine Jr, Kiera, Deliah, Kaden, Jadziah, Nalyah ,Aunt Bobbie Lou Tutt, Mattie Ann Redden Williams and a host of other relatives.
