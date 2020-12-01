1/1
Richard Bernard
Richard Bernard

Abilene - Richard Allen Bernard, 71, of Abilene, passed away on November 28, 2020. A visitation with the family will be on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut Street. Funeral service will be on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel at Piersall Funeral Directors, with a burial at 1:00 p.m. at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene.

Richard was born on May 11, 1949 in Abilene's St. Ann's Hospital to Ralph and Erma Bernard. Not long after he finished high school, Richard joined the Navy and was stationed on the destroyer, USS Prebble, in their maintenance shop. Following his service, Richard worked as a carpenter, a driver for U.S. Coach and as a driver for City Link in Abilene. He was a warm, gentle and loving man who enjoyed fishing and his friends. He was funny and fun to be around and will be greatly missed.

Richard was preceded in death by his mother, Erma McCarroll. He is survived by his wife, Joan; sisters Susie Nipp and Brenda Harris and a brother, Tommy Bernard.

In lieu of flowers, please send a plant or you can make a donation in Richard's name to the American Red Cross or the Wounded Warrior Project. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.pbfuneraldirectors.com.






Published in Abilene Reporter News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
