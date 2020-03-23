Resources
Richard Brewer


1945 - 2020
Buffalo Gap - Richard Brewer, 75, of Buffalo Gap passed away Monday, March 23, 2020. He was born January 6, 1945 in Winters to Ed and Georgia Brewer. He grew up in Shep, and attended and graduated school in Blackwell. Following graduation, he was drafted into the Army and served in Vietnam. He moved to Abilene following his discharge, where he remained until moving to Winters in 1981. In 1990 he moved to Buffalo Gap, where he remained. He was a member of Locust Street Church of Christ in Abilene.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Jimmy Brewer.

Richard is survived by his son Charles Brewer and wife Tina of Hawley; two sisters: Gwen Dye of Georgia, and Betty Barnes of Winters; brother Charles Brewer and wife Wanda of Winters; two granddaughters: Amanda Rice of Lemoore, CA, and Jennifer Smith of China Spring, TX, as well as 4 great-grandchildren.

A private service was held.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to .
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020
