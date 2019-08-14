|
|
Richard Ellworth "Dick" Simpson
Cassville, MO - Richard Ellworth "Dick" Simpson, age 75, of Cassville, Missouri, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 at his home.
He was born July 11, 1944 in Snyder, Texas the son of James and Jewell Simpson. On September 13, 1964 he was united in marriage to Alice Kay Askins, who preceded him in death on March 15, 2018. Also preceding him in death were his parents and daughter-in-law, Laura.
Surviving are one son, Brent Simpson of Lubbock, Texas; two sisters, Sandy Dennis of Brownfield, Texas and Marilyn Coonerod of Grandview, Texas; two grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Dick grew up in Texas and graduated from Snyder High School. For several years he worked in the oil fields as a sand blasting painter. He also owned a snow cone business. Around twelve years ago he moved to Cassville to make his home. Some of his favorite pastimes were camping, trout fishing and was an avid fly tyer.
No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation arrangements are under direction of Fohn Funeral Home in Cassville.
Visit www.fohnfuneralhome.com for online obituaries, guestbook and private condolences
FOHN FUNERAL HOME
Cassville, Missouri
417-847-2141
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 14, 2019