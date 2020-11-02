Richard G. Gonzales
Abilene - Richard G. Gonzales of Abilene went to be with the Lord Friday, October 9, 2020, at the age of 64.
Richard was born January 18, 1956 in Colorado City, Texas to Guadalupe G. and Maria G. Gonzales. He graduated from Paint Creek in May of 1975, where he was a member of their 6-man football team, with the nickname "The Elephant".
He married Darlene Hines on May 17, 2002 in Abilene. The couple was married 19 years.
Richard retired from the Texas State Veteran's Cemetery in Abilene as Operations Supervisor in 2015. He oversaw the construction of the cemetery. Richard always stated that due to health reasons, he was unable to serve in the armed forces. The cemetery was his way of doing something for his country and honoring the soldiers. He was proud to be a part of this.
Richard also worked for Miranda's Landscaping as project manager at Dyess AFB and Abilene State School as the grounds supervisor. He was a minister from 1988 to 1996 and a part-time minister from 2014 to 2019. He was a member of All For One Missions. He loved the Lord and to talk to anyone about the Lord. He was a member of the Iris Daily Society. He loved his family, dogs and all animals. He liked to dance, fish, make bird houses and ride motorcycles.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Guadalupe and Maria Gonzales; three brothers, Rudy, Ray and Fred Gonzales; a son, Nathaniel Gonzales; and a dear friend, Joe (Chief) Johnson.
Survivors include his wife, Darlene Gonzales; two sons, Richard Anthony Gonzales and spouse Jody Bates of Haskell, James Michael Ballard and spouse Angel Swiney of Hawley; three daughters, Michelle Ballard and spouse Rick Brown of Abilene, Katie Gonzales and spouse Jimmy Harris of Abilene, and Melody Marie Gonzales of Texas; eight granddaughters, Ashley Ballard, Desiree' and Alyssa Mayes, Nikki and Gabby Morales, Ambree Schmidt, all of Abilene, Mia Huett of Conway, AR. and Chloe Gonzales of Haskell; seven grandsons, Triston Mayes, Aiden Harris, Fabian and Raven Morales, and Ambrose Schmidt, all of Abilene, A.J. Gonzales of Haskell and Cody Ballard of North Carolina; 11 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, cousins and a lot of friends.
He is also survived by a sister, Connie and husband Mike Lusk of Haskell; three brothers, Guadalupe (Lupe) Gonzales of Abilene, Ruben and wife Kathy Gonzales of Stamford, and Johnny and wife Lupie Gonzales of Stamford.
A service of remembrance will be held in Abilene at Pioneer Drive Baptist Church, Friday, November 6, 2020 at 3:00 pm. Online codolences may be shared at www.parkerjacobsfuneralhome.com