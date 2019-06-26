Services
Hamil Family Funeral Home
6449 Buffalo Gap Road
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-2232
Graveside service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Texas State Veterans Cemetery
Abilene, TX
View Map
Dr. Richard L. Moorehouse Obituary
Dr. Richard L. Moorehouse

Abilene - Dr. Richard L. Moorehouse, 88, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 in Abilene, Texas.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019 in Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road in Abilene.

The son of the late Cecil Leon and Delma Marie (Kirk) Moorehouse, Richard was born on June 10, 1931 in Long Beach, CA, and was a U.S. Air Force veteran and a dentist. He married Joyce Vivian Haynes in Downey, CA, and moved to Abilene fifteen years ago.

Survivors include his wife Joyce Moorehouse, son Larry Moorehouse and his wife Rita, and daughter Meri Combs and husband Dwight, all of Abilene; three grandchildren Jennifer Clancy, Grace Combs and Richard Moorehouse; and great-granddaughter Ava Tucker. Richard was preceded in death by one brother Don Moorehouse, and one sister Carol Gentry.

Condolences may be submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 26, 2019
