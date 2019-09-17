|
Richard Lambert
Tuscola - TUSCOLA: Richard Lambert, 87, beloved Father, was called to his eternal resting place on September 14, 2019. The eldest of 7 children, he entered this world on May 29, 1932, in Cedar Gap, TX, born to Roy and Ruby (Glaze) Lambert. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 6-8 p.m. at Fry-Smith Funeral Home, 502 Kent Avenue, Tuscola. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, September 18 at 10 a.m. also at Fry-Smith Funeral Home. Internment will follow at Cedar Gap Cemetery, directed by Fry-Smith Funeral Home, Tuscola.
Richard was talented in many ways. As a youngster, he was an aspiring cartoonist. He grew to be an accomplished mechanic. He loved country music and had fond memories from his time as a member of the Melody Masters Band, playing dances all over Texas and New Mexico. He loved trains and built an impressive model train layout on his back porch. He had a quick mind and was a great storyteller. He could keep you spell-bound with his recollections as he was humorous and entertaining in his recitations. He was a great husband, father, and grand-father. In summation, he was a straight-shooting man of integrity.
The family would like to thank Dr. Keith Robinson and staff, Encompass Rehab Hospital and staff, and the staff of Hendrick Hospital for not only providing excellent medical care, but also for showing love and compassion.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Ruby Lambert; his wife of forty-nine years, Sue Brown Lambert (dec 2000); and brother, Clyde Ralph Lambert.
Richard is survived by his wife Irene Ferguson Lambert of Cedar Gap; brothers David Lambert and Joel Lambert of Cedar Gap; sisters Claudette Nevels, Shirley Coffey, and Sandra Jackson all of Cedar Gap; daughter Debi Wilson and husband Steve of Odessa, Texas; son Tommy Lambert and wife Wilma of Odessa; son Jack Lambert and wife, Jeanna of Buffalo Gap; daughter Tammie Graham and husband Robert of Tuscola; daughter, Judy Ferguson Anderson and husband David of Lake Possum Kingdom; daughter Melinda Ferguson Bryan and husband Tim of Potosi; thirteen grand children, thirteen great-grand children, and one great great-grand child.
Pallbearers will be Brian and Chris Wilson, Jason Graham, Ben Lambert, and Gary and Larry Lambert.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the West Texas Rehab Foundation, 4601 Hartford St, Abilene, TX 79605.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 17, 2019