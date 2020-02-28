|
|
Richard Dan Lollar, 46, passed away Wednesday, February 26th at his home. An informal visitation will be held in remembrance of him on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Anson Church of Christ Fellowship Hall from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Richy was born September 20, 1973 to Steve and Jan Lollar. He lived in his hometown of Anson his entire life, selling cars for the Lawrence Hall dealerships in Anson and Abilene. Richy graduated from Anson High School in 1992 and went on to earn a bachelor's degree in political science from McMurry University. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Anson.
As the comedian and people-person of the family, Richy took good care of his beloved Aunt Beth until her passing. He helped many people throughout the years and always left them laughing. Those that knew him well, knew how much he loved to go fast, especially his cousins, who were his first friends in life.
Richy is survived by his wife, Chris Lollar of Anson; stepchildren, Chazman Dobbins and her husband, Adam and son, Drake of Abilene and Cannon Cooley of Waterloo, Iowa; his parents, Steve and Jan Lollar of Anson; his sister, Stephanie and her husband, Ramiro Perez Jr.; his niece, Lana Perez and son, Grayson; and his nephew, Daniel Perez and wife, Lexi and son, Tyson, all of Colorado City.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020