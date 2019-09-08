|
Richard Lee McDonald 55, of Azle, formerly of Abilene, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019.
Funeral Services will be held graveside at Hawley Cemetery on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 10:00 AM, with Pastor Jamie McCravey Officiating. Visitation will be held at North's Memorial Chapel on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 PM.
Richard was born February 2, 1964 in Abilene, TX to Mary Bale McDonald and Richard Lee McDonald Sr. Richard attended school in Abilene, Texas. He was a Concrete Mixer Driver for Morris and worked there with his Father for many years. He moved to the DFW area and worked for TXI. Richard loved to watch movies, go to restaurants and visiting with his family and friends.
Richard was preceded in death by his father Richard Lee McDonald, Sr. and his brother Roger McDonald.
Left to cherish his memories are: his mother Mary McDonald of Azle, Tx; son, Ross McDonald (Katy) of Conroe, Tx, daughter, Megan McDonald of Irving, Tx; sister Teresa Sheil of Azle,Tx, one brother Darrell McDonald of Azle, Tx, and 3 grandchildren: Emersyn McDonald, Bryce Foster and Ryder Foster.
