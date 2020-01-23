|
|
Richard Neail Dillashaw
Hawley - RICHARD NEAIL DILLASHAW, 78, died Monday, January 20, 2020, at Hendrick Medical Center. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 24, 2020, at Clearfork Baptist Church in Hawley. Burial will be 2:00 p.m. Friday at Texas State Veterans Cemetery, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home.
Born January 7, 1942 in Spur, Neail was a son of the late Charles Edward and Aila (Owens) Dillashaw. He was a veteran of the U. S. Air Force serving from June 20, 1960 to February 25, 1964. Neail married Linda Shipman February 11, 1966. He was a retail buyer for Winn's corporation and was also a carpenter. In 2010, Neail moved to Hawley where he was a member of Clearfork Baptist Church.
Neail was preceded in death by his parents and a son (Richard Neail Dillashaw, Jr.).
Survivors include his wife, Linda Dillashaw of Hawley; one daughter, Amanda Andrade (and husband, Daniel) Windcrest; three sons, Scott Dillashaw (and wife, Jill) of Melissa, Chris Dillashaw (and wife, Ann Marie) of San Antonio and Timothy Dillashaw (and wife, Jennifer) of Hawley; ten grandchildren, Todd, Claire, Brooke, Haggai, Anna, Sarah Grace, Katlyn, Avery, T. J. and Olivia.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020