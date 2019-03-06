|
Richard Nelson "Rick" Hamel
Clyde, TX - Richard Nelson "Rick" Hamel, age 65, of Clyde, TX, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Kendrick Hospital in Fort Worth, TX. He was born May 31, 1953 in Altoona, PA to Nelson Hamel and Gladys (Matley) Hamel.
Rick, as many knew him, was a jack-of-all-trades. He worked as a diesel mechanic, was a professional welder and a truck driver. He proudly served our country in the United States Army and was a patriot through and through. Rick married Linda A. (Janes) Hamel in Clyde, TX on June 15, 1985 and they were residents of Clyde for over 25 years. He was a Baptist and loved his Lord and Savior. Rick had a quick wit and loved his family and friends. He was an avid motorcyclist and adored his cat and dogs. He will be missed dearly, and his memory will live on.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife: Linda Hamel of Clyde; daughter: Riquel Hall of Bellwood, PA and granddaughter: Lara Hall of Bellwood; grandson: Lain Hall of Altoona, PA; brother: Bill Biddle and wife Mickey of Ephrata, PA; nieces: Tammy Hamel of Altoona and Shonna Peak of Granbury, TX; nephews: Jesse Peak of Abilene, Eric Hamel of Altoona, PA and Billy Biddle of Ephrata; great-nephew: Sterling Peak of Granbury and one sister-in-law-Brenda Peak of Dickinson, TX.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents: Nelson and Gladys Hamel and one brother: Dennis Hamel.
Visitation with the family will be held from 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm, Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Parker Funeral Home in Baird. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 pm, Friday, March 8, 2019 at Parker Funeral Chapel with Brother Jimmy Hatcher officiating. Ricks wishes were to be cremated following a service for family and friends. Arrangements are entrusted to Parker Funeral Home and condolences to the family can be sent online at www.parkerfuneralhomebaird.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 6, 2019