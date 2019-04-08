|
|
Ricky Caldwell
Abilene - Ricky Caldwell, 60, of Abilene, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road. Rev. John Fanning will officiate. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Ricky was born September 18, 1958 in Abilene, Texas to Richard Gibson Caldwell and Patricia Ann Morgan. He graduated from Wylie High School and is a member of the First Baptist Church of Clyde. Ricky was known for his love for the Dallas Cowboys and grilling. He always took great pride in his work and owned an independent bread route for Mrs. Baird's.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Tisha Ingram. Ricky is survived by his daughter, Shelby Berthel and husband Brandon of Frisco; one sister, Debbie Miller and husband Ellis of Hobbs, New Mexico; one grandchild, Blakely Berthel; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made in Ricky's honor to Hendrick Hospice Care, 1651 Pine St., Abilene, TX 79601.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 8, 2019