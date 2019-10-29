|
Ricky "Rick" Kelley
Abilene - Ricky "Rick" Kelley, 68, of Abilene, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019 in Abilene.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday October 30, 2019 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the Wylie Baptist Church with Pastor Mike Harkrider, John Fanning and Darrin Ray, officiating. Interment will follow in the Iberis Cemetery under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home.
Rick was born on October 22, 1951 in Loraine, Texas. In 1965 his family moved to Abilene from Odessa. He graduated from Wylie High School in 1970. After graduation, he married the love of his life, Janice Marie Glover on August 22, 1970 in Abilene. She preceded him in death on February 16, 2018. He worked as a butcher and a market manager for Super Duper Grocery Store for 20 years. In 1985 he started Rick's Plumbing which he operated until his death. Rick was a member of the Wylie Baptist Church. He loved to bird hunt and fish.
Rick was preceded in death by his wife and his mother, Maretha Kelley on March 27, 2019.
Survivors include one daughter, Lori Brothers of Wichita Falls, Texas; one son Andy Kelley of Abilene; his father, Donal Kelley of Abilene; three brothers, Kenny Kelley and wife Judy of Ponder, Texas, Tim Kelley and wife Sherry of Abilene and Stan Kelley and wife Helen of Abilene; two grandchildren, Chase Brothers and Kyla Kelley; and his mother-in-law, Faye Glover of Abilene.
Serving as pallbearers will be Scott Olson, Clyde McMinn, Darin Alberqucci, Rick Perkin, Henry Sanchez, Brent Stephens, Terry Ake and Darrell Ford.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorials may be made to the Iberis Cemetery Association, PO Box 6846, Abilene, Texas 79608 or the donor's favorite charity.
The family of Rick Kelley wishes to extend their sincere thanks to all the home builders and contractors for their support of Rick and his business for the past 34 years.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019